Eric Nelson, Christian Lozada, Spoken Word

Martha Cinader hosts live at WPVM in Asheville, NC, with interviews and spoken word.
Eric Nelson
Martha speaks live in the WPVM studio with Asheville poet Eric Nelson about his book Horse Not Zebra. Tony Robles speaks with Christian Hanz Lozada, author of the forthcoming book He’s A Color Until He’s Not.
Writer Laurie Stone joins Listen & Be Heard as a contributor with commentary on images of women in publishing and popular culture.
Spoken Word by:
Martha Cinader – Living It – Nu Jazz Generation, Homer Erotic Criminal – Yield -Creme de la Femme, Quindon Tarver – Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen) – Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen), Kamau Daaood – Her – Leimert Park, Material Seven Souls (The Secret Name) – The Road To The Western Lands
Theme Music, Living It!, Original soundtracks, Jay Rodriguez Sierra