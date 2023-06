Tony Robles

Tony Robles speaks to poet Christian Hanz Lozada on his forthcoming book, He’s a Color Until He’s Not. Lozada is the son of a Filipino, immigrant father, and a mother who traces her ancestry to the confederate south. Lozada speaks on his identity and how both sides of him conflict and inform his poetry. He also speaks on being a Southern California writer following in the legacy left by writers, such as John Fante and Charles Bukowski.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email