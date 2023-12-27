Ep. 40 Writers Reading part 2

by

Featuring writers reading from their books.

Airing on WPVM Radio 103.7fm in Asheville NC, and WPVMfm.org at Wednesday 4pm, PST December 27.

Listen & Be Heard Episode 40

“I didn’t say I was right about things. I said I write about things.” Oscar Peñaranda

In which we feature writers we interviewed during Season One reading from their books.

Featured Writers and Their Books: Oliver De La Paz-The Diaspora Sonnets, Anne Myles-Late Epistle, Karen Luke Jackson-Grit, David Cameron and Tabitha-Open Mic, Scott Kikawa-Char Siu, Nancy Sloan-The Gravel Driveway, Betty Ann Quirino-Every Ounce of Courage, Darren Todd-The Ugly Mug, Eric Nelson-House Not Zebra, Christian Lozada-He’s a Color Until He’s Not, Christopher D. Sims – Open Mic, Edwin Torres-Quanundrum, Fiely Matias-Rebee Deedo Dada, Suzy Sureck-Tread Lightly

After consideration of the time and resources, Listen & Be Heard is going back to offering a one hour program instead of two, with the same high quality, commercial-free ingredients.

Banned Book Theme by DJ Jeannie Hopper with the voice of Yvette Murray. Music by Jay Rodriguez Sierra, DJ Jeannie Hopper

Do you want to be heard in the garden? Please consider contributing your audio content. We grow together when we nurture out network.

