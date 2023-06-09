Listen & Be Heard

Writer Laurie Stone will join Listen & Be Heard as Contributor

martha cinader
She’ll focus on images of women and how society sells them short in publishing and popular culture.

Greenville, SC— June 9, 2023 — The Listen & Be Heard Radio Show/Podcast is pleased to announce that writer Laurie Stone will join the weekly show for readers and writers at the top of the hour, with her take on women and the ways society sells them short—an off-shoot of her popular Substack, “Everything is Personal,” at lauriestone.substack.com.

“The job of the writer is producing pleasure, how to seduce the reader and listener into moving from Sentence A to Sentence B. Usually the way of seduction is love. In my case, that love if for women’s freedom.”

Laurie Stone

Listen & Be Heard – Creating Community Culture
Listen & Be Heard began as a weekly podcast and then became a radio show as well, at WPVMfm 103.7 in Asheville, NC, every Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm. Hosted by authors Martha Cinader and Tony Robles, they talk with authors from the Carolinas, across the country, and beyond, about their new books of fiction, poetry, memoir and those that address climate change and agricultural resilience. Laurie Stone, an author and long-time writer on society and popular culture, will speak about some things in the moment she loves on the broadcast of Listen & Be Heard every week just after 3pm.

Listen & Be Heard can be heard live on WPVM, 103.7 FM in Asheville, NC, and online at www.wpvmfm.org. The podcast is available at listenandbeheard.net, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and most other podcast apps.

