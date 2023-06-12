L&BH – Wednesday, June 14, on WPVM Asheville, NC

martha cinader

Listen & Be Heard continues with our new two-hour format on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm, EST, hosted live by Martha Cinader from WPVMfm 103.7fm in Asheville, NC and at WPVMfm.org anywhere in the world.

Martha will speak live in the WPVM studio with Asheville poet Eric Nelson about his book Horse Not Zebra. Tony Robles speaks with Christian Hanz Lozada, author of the forthcoming book He’s A Color Until He’s Not.

Writer Laurie Stone joins Listen & Be Heard as a contributor with commentary on images of women in publishing and popular culture.

And some surprises…

Please tune in anywhere at WPVMfm.org or download the WPVMfm App: Android, Apple And a few surprises…

