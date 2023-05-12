cyndicombs

I have the MOST amazing clients. Every time I sit with another woman in a coaching session, I learn something. Each client is my teacher as well as my student.

She might need me to remind her that she is amazing and powerful, and capable of doing or being whatever she wishes to do or be, without asking permission of anyone. (We knew this once, but the world often trains us out of believing it.) She might hold up a mirror for me to see my own power when it is least obvious to me. She might remind me that the Universe always provides, at a moment when I have been entertaining thoughts of financial scarcity.

And then there are moments like yesterday, where she concisely expresses all she’s learned in the most exquisite affirmation:

I’m saying YES to the Universe!

That’s GOLDEN.

So many of us go through life resisting the flow of the Universe.

NOT your fault if that’s where you are! That’s what the world trained us to do; resist the flow.

But letting go, and going with the flow is where the real fun lies! The Universe has infinitely more ideas of what we need and what we find pleasing than we ever could. Saying “yes” to the Universe opens up possibilities we could never even dream.

Say YES to the Universe. Be open to possibilities, changes in schedule, and new experiences! When the phone rings and someone says, “Would you like to do this?” say YES!

I’m not talking about doing things we don’t like, or don’t want to do. I’m talking about not resisting things we actually enjoy, or want to do. Many of us resist these when they show up unexpectedly, come from an unusual source, or at a time that seems like it may not fit our routine.

If you’re in a rut, watch for signs from the Universe. Then you can follow those signs to blaze new trails off the rutted path.

Say YES to the Universe, and Oh! the places you’ll go!

I wish you the openness, and determination to say YES!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email

