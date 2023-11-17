Listen & Be Heard

Morning Light

by

Cyndi Combs

Good morning Beautiful!

Please make time today to shower yourself in love, and bask in your own fucking awesomeness.

It’s so important to remember that the spark of your Soul is nothing less than Divine Light – the energy and vibration of unconditional love. You feel MOST at home when you you offer unconditional love to yourself, and others. Offering yourself unconditional love is the most important thing you can do to create healing in the world, and in your own life!

Bathe in the Light of your inner being. Remind yourself every day how infinitely amazing you are. Choose reminders that feed your energy, and connect you to your own inner Light!

I am Source energy. I am Goddess. I am Divine Light.
How could I possibly be less than perfect?

I am enough. I am worthy. I am powerful. I am the power that creates galaxies. I am kind and compassionate. I am clever and creative. I am intentional in my choices. I am aligning with my own healthy intentions. I am love. 

I am perfectly human and NOTHING has gone wrong even when I feel out of balance, or off track.

I am fucking awesome!

Showering myself in unconditional love releases resistance and allows everything I am wanting to flow to me with EASE!

I am so WORTH the time it takes to shine the light of the Universe upon myself in adoring ways every morning. It lifts me up, helps me feel good, energizes me by raising my vibe, and improves everything that I choose to do!

Play with the light each morning in ways that FEEL good to you!

Wishing you Energized Thriving!

Related Posts:

  • Morning Light

    Morning Light

    It’s so important to remember that the spark of your Soul is nothing less than Divine Light – the energy and vibration of unconditional love. Offering yourself unconditional love is the most important thing you can do to create healing in the world. Bathe in the Light of your inner being. Read more

  • Ep. 36 Writers on Writing

    Ep. 36 Writers on Writing

    Podcast 36 – Fresh from the field Tony Robles, our own people’s poet, storyteller and radio reporter spoke to the Executive Director of the North Carolina Writers Network, who has a new book out, poets, historians, memoirists, publishers and a poet laureate, about the state of writing, the mental state of writers and their thoughts… Read more

  • Writers on Writing

    Writers on Writing

    Fresh from the field Tony Robles, our own people’s poet, storyteller and radio reporter spoke to the Executive Director of the North Carolina Writers Network, who has a new book out, poets, historians, memoirists, publishers and a poet laureate, about the state of writing, the mental state of writers and their thoughts about banned books… Read more

  • EP35-Ancestral Foodway Holidays

    EP35-Ancestral Foodway Holidays

    As we head straight for the season of deep tradition and sharing, Laura Lengnick and Meredith Leigh share insights into the global food system and resilience thinking. They challenge the dominant technological narrative about climate crisis in favor of human rights and regional foodways. Read more

  • What We Can Do

    What We Can Do

    Let’s practice being different, together! We will refer once again to Laura’s list from, Cultivating Resilience, and focus on: practicing resilience in your community, learning how your ancestors nourished theirs, and a new resilient foodways skill. Read more

  • L&BH Radio is at North Carolina Writer’s Conference Today

    L&BH Radio is at North Carolina Writer’s Conference Today

    Our correspondent, Tony Robles is at the North Carolina Writer’s Conference today, Saturday Nov.4, in Charlotte, NC. Please come to the audio garden at WLBH.org and join the conversation. Read more

%d bloggers like this: