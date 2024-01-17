by

Getting Published, Reading Banned Books, Addressing Climate Change.

“I didn’t say I was right about things. I said I write about things.” –Oscar Peñaranda

Airing on WPVM Radio 103.7fm in Asheville NC, and WPVMfm.org on Wednesday at 4pm, PST January 17.

Season 2: L&BH Hour for Writers and Readers. Episode 1.

Welcome to Season 2 of the Listen & Be Heard Hour for Writers and Readers. The getting published aspect of writing is going to be my personal theme for the year. We appeal to our listeners for quotes about banned books, talk about writers’ responsibility to address climate change and dig up an L&BH open mic recording from 2002 at Rafael’s in Vallejo, CA.

Music and Spoken Word:

Everton Sylvester – King – from Trial Separation, Horace Andy – Money Money – from Broken Beats 2, Lucinda Williams – Compassion from Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone, Banned Book Theme by DJ Jeannie Hopper with the voice and words of Yvette Murray Tomasz Guiddo featuring Ursula Rucker – Running from Kid Recordings, Kathy Smith Littlejohn – Snakeboy, Underground Panthers from Cherokee Legends of the Supernatural, Nikki Giovanni – Always There are the Children from Legacies, the Poetry of Nikki Giovanni, Ricki Lee Jones – Sunny Afternoon from Ghostyhead, Listen & Be Heard Open Mic- Live from Rafael’s in Vallejo Ca April 18, 2002

A Writer’s Path to Publication:

Getting in print is a slow process, like planting an orchard. I invite you to plant your baby trees and we’ll watch the garden evolve, make good compost to spread over what’s already sprouted, and be perennial promoters of writers, including ourselves, and champions of our collective concerns. I start with some thoughts about whether or not to go to the AWP conference in February, and three email newsletters that I am currently subscribed to. I think of the weekly emails like seed catalogs. There are so many publishers and agents, and yet so few that are right for you. All the fruits and vegetables look pretty in the pictures, but by the time you consider your genre and your marketability, it’s like determining your growing zone and your season, before planting the appropriate seeds.

Banned Books

https://pen.org/report/banned-in-the-usa-state-laws-supercharge-book-suppression-in-schools/

PEN America reported ‘While the movement to ban books is driven by a vocal minority demanding censorship, a 2022 poll conducted by The American Library Association found that over 70% of parents oppose book banning leaving many public school districts in a bind. We invite you to share your voice on the banning of books in schools and libraries in the USA. Search for the voice memo app on your smart phone. Record a short message. Find a quiet place with the least amount of loud background sounds. Hold your phone about an inch away from your chin and hit record. At the start of the message please share your first name “My name is Jeannie… And include at the end of that recording that you give permission for the recording to be included in the Listen & Be Heard radio show and podcast. Then select the share button on your phone, and share it via email to BBooks@listenandbeheard.net.

Climate Change

Climate change is an urgent message fraught with contradictions and controversy. But we can’t avoid thinking about it and planning for what we all experiencing. We have to learn to listen to the people who have been telling us all along how to get along with Mother Earth. It is the concern of every writer because it is the concern of every person. Storytellers have the responsibility of their gift. What stories can we tell to imagine how we will come together to keep food on the table when our dependence on global deliveries to our doorsteps breaks down? Non-fiction Writers have the responsibility to inform us about what they think about what they have learned. Writers all together look at the big picture, tell us what the data crunch means, and also the minutiae , about every minute of every day. Poets have the responsibility to keep us in touch with our feelings. If we think we don’t feel anything about climate change it’s because we are avoiding what we feel, because it is big and scary and words are the most direct path to facts. We don’t have to be brutal with truth, we can be present with the truth, honest about our reality, kind about the consequences, non-judgmental about how we seek to set things right. On January 31 Laura Lengnick and Meredith Leigh will join me again, Martha Cinader, for our Winter Season Roundtable. This time we’ll be talking about alternatives to capitalism on the path to resilience.

From the Archives

Rafael’s, was a special Pilipino spot that used to exist in Vallejo, California. Listen & Be Heard became a succesful Open Mic event there, that was written up in the SF Chronicle. The open mic recording on today’s show is from April 18, 2002 and includes the dj pair of Dirty Kev and Dante with the percussion of Adam Goodhue and vocals by Felicia Thompson mixed with improvisational spoken word by participants and hosted by yours truly…

Hosted by Martha Cinader. Banned Book Theme by DJ Jeannie Hopper with the voice and words of Yvette Murray. Music by Jay Rodriguez Sierra, Associate Producer, DJ Jeannie Hopper.

Do you want to be heard in the garden? Please consider contributing your audio content. We grow together when we nurture our network.

More Music Info from DJ Jeannie Hopper

“King” & “Recycled” by Everton Sylvestor from his self released spoken word album Trial Separation. Dub poet Everton Sylvester is best known as a member of the Brooklyn Funk Essentials band who’s latest album is Stay Good, released on UK’s Dorado Records January 2020. The group’s first album was produced by Loti Krunland and Arthur Baker back the ‘acid jazz’ era that evolved to become known as ‘neo-soul’.

“Money Money” – Dub Poetry Version by Horace Andy, from the Broken Beats 2 collection released on Echo Beach. The lyrics are heavily influenced by Horace Andy’s Rastafarian faith. Horace Andy is a roots reggae singer who goes back to the 70’s. He recorded two albums with the British dub master Mad Professor. Echo Beach picked up on the tradition of versioning by asking friends of the label to rework Horace Andy’s classic tracks in their own sound outfit, and where Horace andy personally put in an appearance to sing new versions of his classics tracks on top of timeless and contemporary riddims.

“Running” by Tomasz Guiddo feat. Ursula Rucker released on KID Recordings. A tropical dub-drenched groove, and an inspired collaboration with acclaimed poet, philosopher, and human rights advocate, Ursula Rucker. She’s worked with The Roots, King Britt,4Hero and many more producers. Tomasz Guiddo is a dj, composer, multi-instrumentalist, sound designer, radio journalist and founder of Fine Coincidence Recordings. His radio show ‘Input-Output-Putput” streams on RadioJazzFM.

