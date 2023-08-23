martha cinader

Please join me today, live from three to five, for a late summer mix of conversation about books and writing, and spoken word. Tony Robles interviews poet, Anne Myles, who will be appearing in readings regionally in the next few months. She also reads the title poem. Recordings by Sekou Sundiata, Cultural Consciousness, Rosalie Sorrels, Bob Holman, Odd City, Lord Buckley, Devorah Major, Opal Palmer Adisa, Frank Messina, Kevin Griffin, Po’azz Yo’azz, Chris Anderson, Kysha Brown, Beau Sia, Howard Wiley, James Baldwin, Edwin Torres, Sovoso, Greenville Jazz Collective and the late Muziki Roberson.

Anne Myles lives in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her debut full-length collection Late Epistle is now out from Headmistress Press, and her chapbook What Woman That Was: Poems for Mary Dyer was published in 2022 by Final Thursday Press.

