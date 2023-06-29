Kenneth Chamlee, Betty Quirino, Nancy Sloan

martha cinader

Biography and Memoir

Martha Cinader hosts live at WPVM in Asheville, NC, with interviews and spoken word. Co-produced and hosted by Tony Robles.

Writer Laurie Stone joins Listen & Be Heard as a contributor with commentary on images of women in publishing and popular culture.

Kenneth Chamlee

Martha speaks live in the WPVM studio with with Kenneth Chamlee, author of The Best Material for the Artist in the World. Chamlee’s biography-in-poems follows the arc of Bierstadt’s life and career, from youth to extraordinary success to eventual decline.

Betty Ann Quirino

Tony Robles speaks with Elizabeth Ann Besa-Quirino , author of Every Ounce of Courage: A Daughter’s Reflections On Her Mother’s Bravery about her mother Lulu Reyes Besa, WWII heroine and US Medal of Freedom recipient.

Nancy Sloan

First time author Nancy Sloan celebrates the publication of her new memoir, The Gravel Driveway, with a book launch at the 2nd Act Cafe in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The Gravel Driveway is published by Mountain Page Press, a local publisher in Hendersonville and sister arm to the Cheerful Word, a publisher of memoirs (Mountain Page Press | Hybrid Publisher | Hendersonville NC).

Spoken Word by:

Sekou Sundiata – Mandela – Long Story Short

Music by:

Greenville Jazz Collective Big Band – Aya Sofia – Welcome to Earth

Theme Music, Living It!, Original soundtracks, Jay Rodriguez Sierra

Listen & Be Heard Podcast – Episode 19

