Laurie Stone, Christopher D. Sims, Crystal Cauley

martha cinader

Episode 16 – Listen & Be Heard

Martha Cinader hosts live at WPVM in Asheville, NC, with interviews and spoken word.

Laurie Stone

Martha speaks live from the WPVMfm studio in Asheville, NC with Laurie Stone in upstate New York, about her Substack: Everything is Personal, the series Succession, the VIDA count, (remember that?) her latest book Streaming Now, Postcards From The Thing That Is Happening and a zoom class she will offer on craft.

Christopher D. Sims Crystal Cauley

Tony Robles speaks with poet, Christopher D. Sims , from Rockford, IL, a poet, activist, and spoken work performer, about poetry appearing at the upcoming Juneteenth event at the Carl Sandburg Home, and also poet, Crystal Cauley, the organizer of the event. Their conversation focuses on black history in Hendersonville,NC, including the Kingdom of the Happy Land and Queen Luella Montgomery.

Juneteenth Freedom Fest

Sunday, June 11, 2pm – 5pm

The park will host a community Juneteenth Freedom Fest on Sunday, June 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in cooperation with the Black History Collective of Henderson County. The event will feature music and art demonstrations, with a special presentation by Christopher D. Sims.

Also, a conversation with Flute Busker, Diana Flores, in Hendersonville, NC

Spoken Word by Christopher D. Sims, Sekou Sundiata: The Blue Oneness of Dreams, Crystal Cauley, Cultural Consciousness: Black Song and Poetry, The Great Carl Sandburg: Songs of America, wordwind chorus: we are of the saying. Music by Phoenix Rising: Whispers

Theme Music, Living It!, Original soundtracks, Jay Rodriguez Sierra

