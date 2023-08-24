Poet, Anne Myles speaks about Late Epistle
Anne Myles
Tony Robles interviews poet, Anne Myles, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her debut full-length collection Late Epistle, Headmistress Press, winner of Sappho’s Prize in Poetry 2022, and her chapbook What Woman That Was: Poems for Mary Dyer was published in 2022 by Final Thursday Press.
Spoken word about heat, longing, love and late life by Anne Myles, Sekou Sundiata, Cultural Consciousness, Rosalie Sorrels, Bob Holman, Odd City, Lord Buckley, Devorah Major, Opal Palmer Adisa, Frank Messina, Kevin Griffin, Po’azz Yo’azz, Chris Anderson, Kysha Brown, Beau Sia, Howard Wiley, James Baldwin, Edwin Torres, Sovoso, Greenville Jazz Collective and the late Muziki Roberson.