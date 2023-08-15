martha cinader

Talking Reparations

Listen & Be Heard airs on Wednesday afternoons from 3-5pm, EST, hosted live by Martha Cinader from WPVMfm 103.7fm in Asheville, NC and at WPVMfm.org to the world.

Tony Robles’ interview of Dr. Dwight Mullen about his role in reparations negotiations, and several books about the case for reparations, is part of a montage of spoken word curated by Martha Cinader.

“It is seen by the Black community often as a check — a check for past harms, and this is the restitution for it. On the other hand, it’s seen by white folks as, ‘Money out of my pocket for something I didn’t do,’” — Dr. Dwight D. Mullen

Spoken word by Sekou Sundiata, Copus, James Baldwin, Sojourner Truth, Tracie Morris and more…

Please tune in anywhere at WPVMfm.org or download the WPVMfm App: Android, Apple

