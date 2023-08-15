Listen & Be Heard

L&BH Radio, Wed. Aug 16, on WPVMfm.org

martha cinader

Talking Reparations

Listen & Be Heard airs on Wednesday afternoons from 3-5pm, EST, hosted live by Martha Cinader from WPVMfm 103.7fm in Asheville, NC and at WPVMfm.org to the world.

Tony Robles’ interview of Dr. Dwight Mullen about his role in reparations negotiations, and several books about the case for reparations, is part of a montage of spoken word curated by Martha Cinader.

Dr. Dwight Mullen

“It is seen by the Black community often as a check — a check for past harms, and this is the restitution for it. On the other hand, it’s seen by white folks as, ‘Money out of my pocket for something I didn’t do,’”

— Dr. Dwight D. Mullen

Spoken word by Sekou Sundiata, Copus, James Baldwin, Sojourner Truth, Tracie Morris and more…

Please tune in anywhere at WPVMfm.org or download the WPVMfm App: Android, Apple

Related Posts:

  • L&BH Radio, Wed. Aug 16, on WPVMfm.org

    L&BH Radio, Wed. Aug 16, on WPVMfm.org

    Karen Luke Jackson’s Grit allows a community to love and grieve… Elsa Valmidiano takes us on a magical, travel-filled journey and mining of the self… Read more

  • Attaining Homefullness

    The conversation focuses on Tiny’s efforts to get poverty recognized as a cause of death by Congress, and organizing for the safety and security of those living with her in poverty. Robert Zachary speaks about his experiences with poverty and racism in his youth and how they inform the present. Read more

  • Reflections of a Muddled Mind

    Reflections of a Muddled Mind

    Muddled thinking will always mirror muddled ideas. Aligning with the point of view of Source allows us to see the true beauty in ourselves and our world! Read more

  • Ep. 23-Karen Luke Jackson, Elsa Valmidiano

    Ep. 23-Karen Luke Jackson, Elsa Valmidiano

    Tony Robles interviews Karen Luke Jackson and Elsa Valmidiano. A spoken word set including Pedro Pietri, Tracie Morris, Latasha Natasha Diggs and poets from the Hendersonville open mic in NC. More from Martha’s Kitchen Garden at the end… Read more

  • L&BH Radio, Wed. Aug 9, on WPVMfm.org

    L&BH Radio, Wed. Aug 9, on WPVMfm.org

    Karen Luke Jackson’s Grit allows a community to love and grieve… Elsa Valmidiano takes us on a magical, travel-filled journey and mining of the self… Read more

  • Warehouse Punching Bags Don’t Hit Back

    Warehouse Punching Bags Don’t Hit Back

    That wasn’t a wrench, it was a screwdriver, the bag laughed.  “So, are you trying to tell me to go back to the wrench from whence I came?” I asked.  “You got a smart mouth,” I said, assuming a boxing stance. The bag hung passively. Read more

%d bloggers like this: