Ep. 24-Talking Reparations with Dr. Dwight Mullen

martha cinader

Tony Robles’ interview of Professor Dwight D. Mullen about his ongoing role in reparations negotiations in Asheville NC, is part of a montage of spoken word and music hosted by Martha Cinader. The discussion includes several books about the case for reparations, including The Black Reparations Project, From Here to Equality and The South Jim Crow and its Afterlives.

Reparations in Asheville, reparations everywhere…

Dr. Dwight D. Mullen

“It is seen by the Black community often as a check — a check for past harms, and this is the restitution for it. On the other hand, it’s seen by white folks as, ‘Money out of my pocket for something I didn’t do,’”

— Dr. Dwight D. Mullen

Theme Music, Living It!, Original soundtracks, Jay Rodriguez Sierra

Music and Spoken Word Credits:

Staajabu, Ruby Dee, Sekou Sundiata, Copus, Sojourner Truth, Robert Zachary, Tracie Morris, Elliot Sharp, Eminent Domain, Noam Chomsky, Nikki Giovanni, James Baldwin, John Michael MacDonald, John Pierpont, Wordwind Chorus, Walter T. Lacey, WIllie Jones, Mahalia Jackson, Blu Magazine 

