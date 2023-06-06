L&BH – Wednesday, June 7 on WPVM Asheville, NC

martha cinader

Listen & Be Heard continues with our new two-hour format on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm, EST, hosted live by Martha Cinader from WPVMfm 103.7fm in Asheville, NC and at WPVMfm.org anywhere in the world.

Christopher D. Sims Crystal Cauley

Tony Robles speaks with poet, Christopher D. Sims , from Rockford, IL, a poet, activist, and spoken work performer, about poetry appearing at the upcoming Juneteenth event at the Carl Sandburg Home, and also poet, Crystal Cauley, the organizer of the event. Their conversation focuses on black history in Hendersonville,NC, including the Kingdom of the Happy Land and Queen Luella Montgomery.

Juneteenth Freedom Fest

Sunday, June 11, 2pm – 5pm

The park will host a community Juneteenth Freedom Fest on Sunday, June 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in cooperation with the Black History Collective of Henderson County. The event will feature music and art demonstrations, with a special presentation by Christopher D. Sims.

Also, a conversation with Flute Busker, Diana Flores, in Hendersonville, NC

Martha will speak live from the WPVMfm studio in Asheville, NC with Laurie Stone.

Laurie Stone

Laurie Stone is author of My Life as an Animal, Stories (TriQuarterly Books, Northwestern University Press), the novel Starting with Serge (Doubleday), and the essay collection Laughing in the Dark (Ecco). She is editor of and contributor to the memoir anthology Close to the Bone (Grove). A longtime writer for the Village Voice (1974-1999), she has been theater critic for The Nation and critic-at-large on Fresh Air.

Please tune in anywhere at WPVMfm.org or download the WPVMfm App: Android, Apple

