L&BH – Wednesday, May 31 on WPVM 103.7 FM

Listen & Be Heard will be stretching out, starting this Wednesday afternoon at 3pm, EST to a two-hour format, hosted live by Martha Cinader from WPVMfm 103.7fm in Asheville, NC and at WPVMfm.org anywhere in the world.
Tony Robles speaks with Flo Mayberry, in Hendersonville, NC, about her life as a writing coach, and with Tamim Ansary, author of The Invention of Yesterday, in San Francisco, CA after a reading presented by Philippine American Writers and Artists (PAWA).
Martha speaks from her studio in Greenville, SC with Edwin Torres, spoken word artist and author in New York, NY about his upcoming virtual workshop, Room to Roam, and his mixery and mastery of spoken word, music, graphic art and writing for the page.
Please tune in anywhere at WPVMfm.org or download the WPVMfm App: Android, AppleAnd a few surprises…