L&BH Radio, Wed. July 12, on WPVMfm.org

martha cinader

Listen & Be Heard continues with our new two-hour format on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm, EST, hosted live by Martha Cinader from WPVMfm 103.7fm in Asheville, NC and at WPVMfm.org anywhere in the world.

Nancy Sloan returns by request of our General Manager at WPVM, Davyne Dial, to do an interview under better sound conditions, because of the importance of the subject. So we welcome back Nancy Sloan in conversation with Tony Robles about her new book The Gravel Driveway. He also will speak with Tiny, from the Poor News Network and Robert Zachary of the Healing Love Institute.

Nancy Sloan signs a copy of the Gravel Driveway

Tony also contributes an interview with local Hendersonville celebrity Jose Case.

Writer Laurie Stone joins Listen & Be Heard as a contributor with commentary on images of women in publishing and popular culture.

And some surprises…

