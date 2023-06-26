Hope at the End of the Driveway

Tony Robles

Nancy Sloan appears in Hendersonville, NC for book launch.

First time author Nancy Sloan celebrates the publication of her new memoir, The Gravel Driveway, with a book launch at the 2nd Act Cafe in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The Gravel Driveway is published by Mountain Page Press, a local publisher in Hendersonville and sister arm to the Cheerful Word, a publisher of memoirs (Mountain Page Press | Hybrid Publisher | Hendersonville NC). Nancy speaks to Tony Robles about her new book, the traumas that prompted her to write it and how she overcame them. She says that hope is the book’s central message and that she sees her book as a way to help women who find themselves in similar circumstances.

Tony Robles speaks with Nancy Sloan at the book launch for The Gravel Driveway in Hendersonville, NC. Flo Mayberry and Nancy Sloan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email

