and Laurie Stone, Martha’s Kitchen Garden
Martha Cinader hosts live at WPVM in Asheville, NC, with interviews and spoken word. Co-produced and hosted by Tony Robles.
Writer Laurie Stone joins Listen & Be Heard as a contributor with commentary on images of women in publishing and popular culture.
Nancy Sloan
Nancy Sloan returns by request of our General Manager at WPVM, Davyne Dial, to do an interview under better sound conditions, because of the importance of the subject. So we welcome back Nancy Sloan in conversation with Tony Robles about her new book The Gravel Driveway.
Tiny, Robert Zachary
Tony Robles speaks with Tiny, founder of the Poor News Network and Robert Zachary of the Healing Love Institute.
Jose Case
Tony also contributes an interview with local Hendersonville celebrity Jose Case.
Music by: Babatunde Lea – Little Girls – Level of Intent, Zélia Duncan – Sentidos -Zélia Duncan
Theme Music, Living It!, Original soundtracks, Jay Rodriguez Sierra