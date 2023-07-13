The Art of Culture and Community

martha cinader

and Laurie Stone, Martha’s Kitchen Garden

Martha Cinader hosts live at WPVM in Asheville, NC, with interviews and spoken word. Co-produced and hosted by Tony Robles.

Writer Laurie Stone joins Listen & Be Heard as a contributor with commentary on images of women in publishing and popular culture.

Nancy Sloan

Nancy Sloan returns by request of our General Manager at WPVM, Davyne Dial, to do an interview under better sound conditions, because of the importance of the subject. So we welcome back Nancy Sloan in conversation with Tony Robles about her new book The Gravel Driveway.

Tiny, Robert Zachary

Tony Robles speaks with Tiny, founder of the Poor News Network and Robert Zachary of the Healing Love Institute.

Jose Case

Tony also contributes an interview with local Hendersonville celebrity Jose Case.

Music by: Babatunde Lea – Little Girls – Level of Intent, Zélia Duncan – Sentidos -Zélia Duncan

Theme Music, Living It!, Original soundtracks, Jay Rodriguez Sierra

Listen & Be Heard Podcast, Episode 20.

