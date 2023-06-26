L&BH – Radio, Wed. June 28, on WPVM Asheville, NC

martha cinader

Listen & Be Heard continues with our new two-hour format on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm, EST, hosted live by Martha Cinader from WPVMfm 103.7fm in Asheville, NC and at WPVMfm.org anywhere in the world.

Martha will speak live in the WPVM studio with Kenneth Chamlee, author of The Best Material for the Artist in the World. Chamlee’s biography-in-poems follows the arc of Bierstadt’s life and career, from youth to extraordinary success to eventual decline.

Buffalo Trail: The Impending Storm (Corcoran Collection, National Gallery of Art)

Tony Robles speaks with Elizabeth Ann Besa-Quirino , author of Every Ounce of Courage: A Daughter’s Reflections On Her Mother’s Bravery about her mother Lulu Reyes Besa, WWII heroine and US Medal of Freedom recipient.

Writer Laurie Stone joins Listen & Be Heard as a contributor with commentary on images of women in publishing and popular culture.

And some surprises…

Please tune in anywhere at WPVMfm.org or download the WPVMfm App: Android, Apple

