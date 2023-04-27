Listen & Be Heard coming to Asheville Radio

After ten episodes in ten weeks of the Listen & Be Heard podcast, we are taking it to the airwaves on Wednesday afternoons at WPVM 103.7, the Voice of Asheville. Listen & Be Heard will be brought to you live from the WPVM studio in Asheville, NC on Wednesdays from 4-5pm, starting May 3rd. You will be able to listen on the radio in Asheville, and streaming live on the WPVM Radio website at WPVMfm.org. Listen & Be Heard will continue to be released as a pre-recorded podcast at listenandbeheard.net, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, Podcast Addict and more. http://WPVMfm.org

Please send queries, and press releases for cultural events and books, to: editorATlistenandbeheard.net

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email

