Episode Ten of Listen & Be Heard includes poetry from the L&BH Archives recorded live at University of the Streets in 1995, featuring Kim Horne and a Liquid Sound Lounge Round featuring DJ Jeannie Hopper and Everton Sylvester. Also, a little bit of Mission of Love, recorded live at the New Knitting Factory in 1995. Tony Robles Contributes some Live TV in a new community garden in Hendersonville, NC, and some of his original poetry. Martha reads some Christina Rosetti. A live recording of When the Body Calls, at the Fundbureau in Hamburg, Germany, and at the end, a bit more about turtles at Martha’s Kitchen Garden. The next episode of Listen & Be Heard will be recorded live at WPVM Radio in Asheville, 103.7 on Wednesday May 3rd, 2023 at 4 pm.

Celebrating Poetry and Earth

