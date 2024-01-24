Sugar-Free for FREE!

by

One of the things I am most passionate about right now is my Relief through Release Playgroup.

I created an eight-week online playgroup to help women release the foods, thoughts, and behaviors that are making them sick and tired. What makes us sick and tired will be different for each person, but sugar and self-criticism deplete EVERY body, so we begin there. We release recreational sugar, and self-criticism for a three-week experiment to see what happens.

Short version – R&R Playgroup provides three weeks planning and preparation to do a twenty-one day personalized elimination diet with DAILY support, followed by two more weeks for reintroduction and integration. Complete details at THIS LINK.

I am so excited that participants are reporting huge success in creating relief from unwanted symptoms, and releasing excess weight! TESTIMONIALS

I am even MORE excited to announce that an ANGEL recently donated $1,096 as a full scholarship for one woman to attend Release through Release Playgroup beginning February 3!

Would YOU like a FULL Scholarship?

If you wish to be considered for the scholarship, please watch this 15 minute video that explains the three phases of the Playgroup, guidelines for all five levels, and a detailed explanation of HOW women in the group are creating relief. Then write a short letter telling WHY you want to join Relief through Release Playgroup, and email it to cyndicombs@gmail.com.

You can include optional details like these, and ANY others you feel are important to your story:

What is your MAIN health goal at this time?

What is your biggest obstacle to reaching that goal?

What kind of symptoms do you wish to relieve?

What is your motivation for releasing sugar at this time?

Full scholarship details at THIS LINK.

Deadline for entries is January 28!

If you want MORE information, text “playgroup info” to 707-515-8324, and I will send available appointment times to schedule a 15 minute chat to answer all your questions!

If you don’t read this in time to win the scholarship, but you still want to play with releasing thoughts foods and behaviors that are weighing you down, mention that you saw the Relief through Release Playgroup on Listen & Be Heard, and you can enroll for the “Play with a Friend” rate to save $150.

Relief through Release Playgroup begins February 3, June 1, & October 5, 2024!

Wishing you Energized Thriving!

Share this: Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

