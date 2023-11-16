Listen & Be Heard

Ep. 36 Writers on Writing

by

martha cinader

NC Writers Network & Frank Gioia

Tony Robles with attendees of the NCWN Fall Conference 2023
Listen & Be Heard Episode 36
Fresh from the field Tony Robles, our own people’s poet, storyteller and radio reporter spoke to the Executive Director of the North Carolina Writers Network, who has a new book out, poets, historians, memoirists, publishers and a poet laureate, about the state of writing, the mental state of writers and their thoughts about banned books too. We bring you a bouquet of his conversations, and our associate producer DJ Jeannie Hopper picked a special mix of comments collected about banning books. In the second hour we sample some heirloom stories from a boyhood in Brooklyn, when we hear about The Mercury Man, a collection of short stories by Frank Gioia. Please savor the scents and feel the fresh ideas flowing…

Do you want to be heard in the garden? Please consider contributing your audio content. We grow together when we nurture out network.

