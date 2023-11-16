Ep. 36 Writers on Writing

by

NC Writers Network & Frank Gioia

Tony Robles with attendees of the NCWN Fall Conference 2023

Listen & Be Heard Episode 36

Fresh from the field Tony Robles, our own people’s poet, storyteller and radio reporter spoke to the Executive Director of the North Carolina Writers Network, who has a new book out, poets, historians, memoirists, publishers and a poet laureate, about the state of writing, the mental state of writers and their thoughts about banned books too. We bring you a bouquet of his conversations, and our associate producer DJ Jeannie Hopper picked a special mix of comments collected about banning books. In the second hour we sample some heirloom stories from a boyhood in Brooklyn, when we hear about The Mercury Man, a collection of short stories by Frank Gioia. Please savor the scents and feel the fresh ideas flowing…

