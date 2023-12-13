Listen & Be Heard

Ep. 39 Writers Reading part 1

by

martha cinader

Featuring writers reading from their books.

Airing on WPVM Radio 103.7fm in Asheville NC, and WPVMfm.org at Wednesday 4pm, PST December 13.

Listen & Be Heard Podcast Episode 39

“I didn’t say I was right about things. I said I write about things.”

Oscar Peñaranda
Subscribe at Spotify
Subscribe at Apple
Subscribe at Google

In which we feature writers we interviewed during Season One reading from their books.

Lesley-Ann Brown – Blackgirl on Mars, Keali’i McKenzie – Mana of Salt, Frank Gioia – The Mercury Man, Randy Gonzalez – Settling St. Malo, Tony Alderondo – Open Mic, Tony Robles – Thrift Store Metamorphosis, Rachel Barton, Connie Soper, Reika Reid, Cecil Morris – Willawaw Journal, Lauren Beckwith – A Business of Ferrets, Mikey Swanburg, Mary Wilson, Brendan Lorber – Posit Journal, Shirley Ancheta – Strike Salinas 1933, Evelina Galang – When the Hibiscus Falls, Nora Okja Keller – Comfort Woman

After consideration of the time and resources, Listen & Be Heard is going back to offering a one hour program instead of two, with the same high quality, commercial-free ingredients.

Banned Book Theme by DJ Jeannie Hopper with the voice of Yvette Murray. Music by Jay Rodriguez Sierra, DJ Jeannie Hopper

Do you want to be heard in the garden? Please consider contributing your audio content. We grow together when we nurture out network.

Related Posts:

  • Ep. 39 Writers Reading part 1

    Ep. 39 Writers Reading part 1

    In which we feature writers we interviewed during Season One reading from their books. Lesley-Ann Brown – Blackgirl on Mars, Keali’i McKenzie – Mana of Salt, Frank Gioia – The Mercury Man, Randy Gonzalez – Settling St. Malo, Tony Alderondo – Open Mic, Tony Robles – Thrift Store Metamorphosis, Rachel Barton, Connie Soper, Reika Reid,… Read more

  • Cog Knit Wit Hive

    Cog Knit Wit Hive

    drop destructive bulls hit tarbaby gets holo hollow halo holy cost of lost in no cents in no sense dense dents dance romance pants on fire hire the liar brig aid paid laid raid wade through the cog log jam scam scrambled egg brain drain train running Read more

  • Dead Air

    Dead Air

    My uncle played piano—jazz piano. He encouraged me to write poetry and I began scribbling thoughts—that I kept to myself. Who would care about them? It would be nothing but silence on a page, I thought.  Read more

  • Ep. 38 Blackgirl on Mars

    Ep. 38 Blackgirl on Mars

    Martha Cinader speaks with Lesley-Ann Brown in Denmark, about her memoir, Blackgirl on Mars, a physical and spiritual search to discover home. The free-flowing conversation covers the mind of Carl Linnaeus, the waters of modern life and up-to-the-minute decolonization of our minds, and also how she got published and her thoughts on banned books. Also… Read more

  • Stop Working!

    Stop Working!

    I invite everyone to stop working at life, and start playing at life! We have no idea how long we will be here on this planet, why not enjoy every minute of it? Read more

  • Ep. 37 A Song of Salt

    Ep. 37 A Song of Salt

    Tony Robles speaks with poet, Keali’i MacKenzie, The Mana of Salt, and visits a reading in Greensboro, NC where he speaks to Caroline Cottom, love and nuclear testing and Ross White about EKG’s, poetry, and banned books. Read more

%d