Airing on WPVM Radio 103.7fm in Asheville NC, and WPVMfm.org at Wednesday 4pm, PST December 13.

Listen & Be Heard Podcast Episode 39

“I didn’t say I was right about things. I said I write about things.” Oscar Peñaranda

In which we feature writers we interviewed during Season One reading from their books.

Lesley-Ann Brown – Blackgirl on Mars, Keali’i McKenzie – Mana of Salt, Frank Gioia – The Mercury Man, Randy Gonzalez – Settling St. Malo, Tony Alderondo – Open Mic, Tony Robles – Thrift Store Metamorphosis, Rachel Barton, Connie Soper, Reika Reid, Cecil Morris – Willawaw Journal, Lauren Beckwith – A Business of Ferrets, Mikey Swanburg, Mary Wilson, Brendan Lorber – Posit Journal, Shirley Ancheta – Strike Salinas 1933, Evelina Galang – When the Hibiscus Falls, Nora Okja Keller – Comfort Woman

After consideration of the time and resources, Listen & Be Heard is going back to offering a one hour program instead of two, with the same high quality, commercial-free ingredients.

Banned Book Theme by DJ Jeannie Hopper with the voice of Yvette Murray. Music by Jay Rodriguez Sierra, DJ Jeannie Hopper

