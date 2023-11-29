Listen & Be Heard

Ep. 37 A Song of Salt

by

martha cinader

Keali’i Mackenzie, Caroline Cottom, Ross White

NEW TIME!!! L&BH is going back to being a one-hour show beginning Wednesday, November 29, at a new time: 4-5 PST: WPVMfm.org or 103.7 fm on your radio in Asheville, NC. The Podcast, will now be available on Wednesdays instead of Thursdays. Thank you for listening!

Listen & Be Heard Episode 37
Keali’i Mackenzie, The Mana of Salt

Hosted by Martha Cinader. Tony Robles speaks with poet, Keali’i MacKenzie, winner of the 5th Annual Backbone Press Chapbook Contest for The Mana of Salt, available now for pre-order. In the second part of the hour, Tony visits a reading in Greensboro, NC where he speaks to Caroline Cottom, author of the memoir Love Changes Things, about ending nuclear testing in the sixties and seventies  by focusing on love. He also speaks to poet and editor, Ross White about EKG’s and poetry, and banned books.

After consideration of the time and resources, Listen & Be Heard is going back to offering a one hour program instead of two, with the same high quality, commercial-free ingredients.

Spoken word by Keali’i Mackenzie, Caroline Cottom, Martha Cinader

Banned Book Theme by DJ Jeannie Hopper with the voice of Yvette Murray. Music by Jay Rodriguez Sierra, DJ Jeannie Hopper

Do you want to be heard in the garden? Please consider contributing your audio content. We grow together when we nurture out network.

