EP28-Poetry live from Manilatown, Nora Okja Keller from the Archives

martha cinader
Listen & Be Heard Podcast Episode 28
Poetry and Conversation live from Manilatown Heritage Foundation in SF. Nora Okja Keller talks about Comfort Woman in archival interview.

We feature an archival interview from 1997 with Nora Okja Keller about her book Comfort Woman, and Keller reads from the book. Also, interviews by Tony Robles, and poetry from at the Manilatown Heritage Foundation in San Francisco. Martha and Tony talk a bit about the craft and business of writing a short story, and a spoken word set at the end from our new co-producer DJ Jeannie Hopper.

NORA OKJA KELLER

Nora Okja Keller 

A Korean American author. Her 1997 breakthrough work of fiction, Comfort Woman, and her second book (2002), Fox Girl, focus on multigenerational trauma resulting from Korean women’s experiences as sex slaves, euphemistically called comfort women, for Japanese and American troops during World War II and the ongoing Korean War. Comfort Woman won the American Book Award in 1998 and the 1999 Elliot Cades Award; previously, in 1995, Keller won the Pushcart Prize for a short story, “Mother-Tongue”, which became the second chapter of Comfort Woman. In 2003, she won the Hawai’i Award for Literature.

READING AT THE MANILATOWN HERITAGE FOUNDATION

Tony Robles interviews Lou Syquia, Henny Lee and the Education Director of the Manilatown Heritage Foundation, Jeffrey Acido. Readings by Lou Syquia and Jeneatte Lazam.

Spoken Word Set

Spoken word by Reg. E. Gaines, Warriors of the Dysotech, Climbing PoeTree, Bokani Dyer, and Terry Callier.

