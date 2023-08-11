Reflections of a Muddled Mind

Cyndi Combs

Most people on a weight-release diet believe that when they “look better” (meaning weigh less) they will feel better about how they look. And while this can sometimes be true, at least for a time, the exact opposite is always true.

Have you ever noticed that the better you feel, the better you look?

I look amazing when I am on vacation!

I feel lighter, have a spring in my step, and a smile on my face. I laugh easier, do way more walking, and eat rich, high-calorie foods. Yet somehow I feel that I look better, and healthier than at times in my life when I weighed a lot less, but felt much more heavy and self-critical.

Like everything in life, my body is a reflection of my thoughts.

When our thoughts are high-vibration, we are in alignment with Source Energy. We are in alignment with the point of view of God. We can see the truth that we – and our bodies – are miraculous, just as we are. Any “flaws” we thought we saw only make us more beautiful.

When our thoughts are low-vibration, we are out of alignment with God’s point of view. Our human perspective often imposes harsh criticisms on ourselves, others, and all the bodies we see. Imperfections are seen as detrimental character flaws that clearly categorize a person as lacking in some way – less than perfect.

If one of your goals is to look better, I highly encourage you to play with finding ways to feel better NOW. Find ways to feel better about the way you look, and about life in general. Find the people, places and things that always raise your vibration, and hang out with them. Listen to uplifting podcasts like the Spiritual Sandbox. Dive into my Toybox and find ways to play that leave you feeling BEAUTIFUL!

My body is a reflection of my thoughts. If I want to release weight, I do not want to continue having critical thoughts about my body. If I want to change anything about my experience, the first thing I must change is my thoughts.

If there is something in your experience that you are not enjoying, I invite you to explore what thoughts you are thinking about that, and then play with shifting those thoughts to anything that feels better when you think it.

Two examples:

If we want our partner, or boss to be kinder to us, we must stop thinking thoughts about what a jerk they are. We want to stop telling the story of how they currently treat us if we would like different treatment from them.

If we want our body to release excess weight, we need to stop being mad at it for not being swimsuit model material. We want to stop focussing on whatever imperfections we perceive, and remind ourselves that our body has been with us since before we were born!

On every day of this life our body has supported us, inhaling and exhaling, beating our heart, and flowing our blood to sustain life without us ever thinking about it. Express love and appreciation for the miraculous gift that your body is if you want it to begin to release excess weight.

Muddled thinking from the human point of view will always mirror muddled ideas back to us. The clarity we get from aligning with the point of view of Source, allows us to see the true beauty in ourselves and our world!



Wishing you energized thriving!

