Listen & Be Heard

Wednesday, May 24 on WPVM 103.7 FM

martha cinader

Listen & Be Heard will once again be hosted from WPVMfm 103.7 in Asheville, NC on Wednesday afternoon at 4pm, featuring a live Zoom conversation about books and the book business with Jill Hendrix, owner of Fiction Addiction bookstore in Greenville, SC.

Tony Robles speaks from Hendersonville, NC with Beverly Parayno in Cameron Park , CA, about her book of short stories: wildflowers.

And as always a little spoken word and music.

Please tune in at WPVMfm.org or download the WPVMfm App: Android, Apple

