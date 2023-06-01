Listen & Be Heard

Flo Mayberry, Tamim Ansari, Edwin Torres

martha cinader
Episode 15 Listen & Be Heard
Martha Cinader hosts live at WPVM in Asheville, NC, with interviews and spoken word.

Flo Mayberry

Tony Robles speaks with Flo Mayberry, in Hendersonville, NC, about her life as a writing coach.

Tamim Ansary

Tony Robles speaks with Tamim Ansary, author of The Invention of Yesterday, in San Francisco, CA after a reading presented by Philippine American Writers and Artists (PAWA).

Edwin Torres

Martha speaks from her studio in Greenville, SC with Edwin Torres, author of Quanundrum, winner of the 2022 American Book Award, and spoken word artist in Beacon, NY, about his three hour virtual workshop, on Saturday, June 3, Room to Roam, and his mixery and mastery of spoken word, music, graphic art and writing for the page.

Theme Music, Living It!, Original soundtracks, Jay Rodriguez Sierra

