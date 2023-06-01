Flo Mayberry, Tamim Ansari, Edwin Torres

martha cinader

Episode 15 Listen & Be Heard

Subscribe at Spotify Subscribe at Apple Subscribe at Google

Martha Cinader hosts live at WPVM in Asheville, NC, with interviews and spoken word.

Flo Mayberry

Flo Mayberry

Tony Robles speaks with Flo Mayberry, in Hendersonville, NC, about her life as a writing coach.

Unedited video interview coming soon…

Tamim Ansary

Tamim Ansary



Tony Robles speaks with Tamim Ansary, author of The Invention of Yesterday, in San Francisco, CA after a reading presented by Philippine American Writers and Artists (PAWA).



Edwin Torres

Edwin Torres

Martha speaks from her studio in Greenville, SC with Edwin Torres, author of Quanundrum, winner of the 2022 American Book Award, and spoken word artist in Beacon, NY, about his three hour virtual workshop, on Saturday, June 3, Room to Roam, and his mixery and mastery of spoken word, music, graphic art and writing for the page.

Unedited video interview coming soon…

Theme Music, Living It!, Original soundtracks, Jay Rodriguez Sierra

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email

