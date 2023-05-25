Fiction Addiction, Beverly Parayno, Edwin Torres

Martha Cinader live at WPVM in Asheville, NC, speaks about books and the book business with Jill Hendrix, owner of Fiction Addiction bookstore in Greenville, SC.
Tony Robles speaks from Hendersonville, NC with Beverly Parayno in Cameron Park , CA, about her book of short stories: wildflowers.
Featured Spoken Word: Zap Mama, from A Ma Zone, Rosalie Sorrels, from Report from Grimes Creek, A Clearing in the Forest, Edwin Torres, To Name the Drawing, Compromise
Theme Music, Living It!, Original soundtracks, Jay Rodriguez Sierra