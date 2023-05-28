Listen & Be Heard

wildflowers by Beverly Parayno

Tony Robles

The uncut video interview by Tony Robles in Hendersonville, NC who speaks with Beverly Parayno in Cameron Park , CA, about her book of short stories: wildflowers.

Related Posts:

  • wildflowers by Beverly Parayno

    wildflowers by Beverly Parayno

    The uncut video interview by Tony Robles in Hendersonville, NC who speaks with Beverly Parayno in Cameron Park, CA, about her book of short stories: wildflowers. Read more

  • Give it to the Light

    Give it to the Light

    Shrink the feeling of shame until it fits in the palm of your hand. Offer it up to the Light of the Universe. Imagine the light absorbing the nasty feeling. See it vanish before your eyes, and feel RELIEF wash though you! Read more

  • Fiction Addiction, Beverly Parayno, Edwin Torres

    Fiction Addiction, Beverly Parayno, Edwin Torres

    Jill Hendrix, owner of Fiction Addiction bookstore. Beverly Parayno author of wildflowers. Edwin Torres, spoken word. Read more

  • Wednesday, May 24 on WPVM 103.7 FM

    Wednesday, May 24 on WPVM 103.7 FM

    Hosted from WPVMfm 103.7 in Asheville, Wednesday at 4pm, featuring a conversation about books and the book business with Jill Hendrix, owner of Fiction Addiction bookstore in Greenville, SC. Tony Robles speaks from Hendersonville, NC with Beverly Parayno in Cameron Park, CA, about her book of short stories: wildflowers Read more

  • Gun Talk

    And here, 3000 miles away in the warehouse where I work, they are talking guns Read more

  • Reebee dedoo dada

    The uncut video interview by Tony Robles, who speaks with multi-media artist Filey Matias, author of Reebee dedoo dada, Redhawk Publications, a story of song and the freedom to be oneself! Reebee, dedoo, dada is a book about bullying and how it takes a village to beat one. Read more

%d bloggers like this: