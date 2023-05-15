Listen & Be Heard

Wednesday, May 17 on WPVM 103.7 FM

martha cinader

Listen & Be Heard will once again be hosted live from WPVMfm 103.7 in Asheville, NC on Wednesday afternoon at 4pm, featuring multi-media artist Suzy Sureck and children’s author Fiely Matias.

Martha Cinader speaks from Greenville, SC with Suzy Sureck in Hudson Valley, New York, about her multi-media installation Tread Lightly, which combined music created by the vibrations of tree roots, poetry, art and movement. Tony Robles speaks from Hendersonville, NC with Fiely Matias in Los Angeles, CA, about his book Reebee, dedoo, dada. And as always a little spoken word and music. Please tune in at WPVMfm.org or download the WPVMfm App: Android, Apple

