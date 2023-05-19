Tony Robles

The uncut video interview by Tony Robles, who speaks with multi-media artist Filey Matias, author of Reebee dedoo dada, Redhawk Publications, a story of song and the freedom to be oneself! Reebee, dedoo, dada is a book about bullying and how it takes a village to beat one.

Zazzie is a jazzy cat who loves to sing, and sing she does!

But Rex the Rate cannot sing, and if he can’t, neither will anyone else!

Only REX will sing!

Poor Zazzie, whose coat is usually a bright green, suddenly becomes BLUE without her music and expression.

