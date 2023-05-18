Listen & Be Heard

Suzy Sureck, Fiely Matias, Zap Mama, Tracie Morris

martha cinader
Multi-media artist Suzy Sureck, children’s author Fiely Matias, spoken word by Zap Mama, Tracie Morris
Subscribe at Spotify
Subscribe at Apple
Subscribe at Google

Martha Cinader speaks from Greenville, SC with Suzy Sureck in Hudson Valley, New York, about her multi-media installation Tread Lightly, which combined music created by the vibrations of tree roots, poetry, art and movement. Tony Robles speaks from Hendersonville, NC with Fiely Matias in Los Angeles, CA, about his book Reebee, dedoo, dada. Spoken word from Zap Mama and Tracie Morris.

Suzy Sureck is an internationally recognized multidisciplinary artist whose sculptural installations, videos and drawings involve physical and metaphoric qualities of wind, water, light, shadow, and the poetics of luminosity. Suzy draws with light to create experiential ecologically considered immersive root projections, underwater installations, or aquatic interactive dance performances. Cross-pollinating disciplines, she merges technology and traditional media to bring nature’s wisdom to audiences experientially through audio, video, text, and image.

Fiely Matias is the author of Reebee dedoo dada, Redhawk Publications, a story of song and the freedom to be oneself! Reebee, dedoo, dada is a book about bullying and how it takes a village to beat one.

Zazzie is a jazzy cat who loves to sing, and sing she does!
But Rex the Rate cannot sing, and if he can't, neither will anyone else!
Only REX will sing!
Poor Zazzie, whose coat is usually a bright green, suddenly becomes BLUE without her music and expression.


Featured Spoken Word: Zap Mama, from A Ma Zone, Tracie Morris, from United States of Poetry
Theme Music, Living It!, Original soundtracks, Jay Rodriguez Sierra, Sound Doctor, Dan Klink

Related Posts:

  • Suzy Sureck, Fiely Matias, Zap Mama, Tracie Morris

    Suzy Sureck, Fiely Matias, Zap Mama, Tracie Morris

    Martha Cinader speaks with Suzy Sureck, Tony Robles with Fiely Matias, spoken word by Zap Mama, Tracie Morris Read more

  • Wednesday, May 17 on WPVM 103.7 FM

    Wednesday, May 17 on WPVM 103.7 FM

    Martha Cinader speaks with Suzy Sureck about her multi-media installation Tread Lightly. Tony Robles speaks with Fiely Matias about his book Reebee, dedoo, dada. Read more

  • The Music of Roots

    The Music of Roots

    Martha Cinader speaks with multi-media artist Suzy Sureck about the sounds inspired by the underground community beneath our feet, and other facets of her multi-media installations, including her use of poetry in Tread Lightly/Digital Forest curated by Ute Ritschel at the Shader Galerie Darmstadt, Germany 2022. Read more

  • Say YES to the Universe!

    Say YES to the Universe!

    I have the MOST amazing clients. Every time I sit with another woman in a coaching session, I learn something. Each client is my teacher as well as my student. She might need me to remind her that she is amazing and powerful, and capable of doing or being whatever she wishes to do or… Read more

  • Sebastian Matthews, Jennifer McGaha, Jacqueline Ramos

    Martha Cinader speaks with Sebastian Matthews, about Travelogue, A Photographic Journey, Tony Robles speaks with Jennifer McGaha, about Flat Broke with Two Goats. Spoken word from Jacqueline Scott Ramos and music from King I. Read more

  • Show will feature Memoir on May 10

    Show will feature Memoir on May 10

    This Wednesday at 4pm on WPVMfm 103.7 in Asheville, NC I will have Sebastian Matthews, author of Travelogue, A Photographic Journey, and Tony Robles who spoke with Jennifer McGaha, author of Flat Broke with Two Goats. Read more

%d bloggers like this: