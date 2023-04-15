Speaking and Listening Then and Now

Listen & Be Heard

An archival interview by Martha Cinader with Rudolfo Anaya from 1995 at his home in Albuquerque, NM. A live recording of Q.R. Hand jr. reading “Devolution” at a Listen & Be Heard anti-LNG Poetry Marathon in 2002 in Vallejo, CA. Martha reads Emily Dickinson. Tony Robles reports from a student art exhibit in Hendersonville, NC on April 14, and speaks with Robert Zachary of the Healing Love Institute, who also shares a poem. Music by Jay Rodriguez Sierra. Theme Song, Living It!. Ending song Living It! Live at the Fundbureau.

