Student Art on Display

Tony Robles speaks with Rebecca Miller, Art Teacher, Hillendale Elementary School Tony Robles speaks with Eric Kirschner, Director, Hendersonville Arts Council

The Arts Council of Henderson County showcased student artists grades 3 through 12 in its yearly contest on April 14th. The art showcase and contest was held at the Blue Ridge Mall in Hendersonville, North Carolina with pieces that were beautiful, engaging and provoking.

Student Art Exhibit at Blue Ridge Mall in Hendersonville, NC

The exhibit featured sketches, pictures in water color, oils and artistic renderings in 3d. On hand were the student artists, their families, members of various area schools and those with both curiosity and appreciation for art. First, second and third place winners were announced in a short ceremony by the Arts Council of Henderson County. While winning a contest is a boost for the artist, Arts Council Executive Director, Eric Kerchner, stressed that it is the passion and dedication of the artist that counts most of all. The exhibit will be on display through April 28th.

