Sit and Sip Poetry on Thursdays

On my way to the jam session in downtown Greenville last Sunday I saw a flyer in the window of Sabor Latin Street Grill for Sit & Sip Poetry. Of course I had to see what that was about. According to Victoria B Poetry, the weekly event is “to empower and build generations through poetry expressing life experiences through spoken word” on Thursdays from 6:30-9.

I went and ate some tacos and platanos that were delicious, sipped on a mojito and signed the open mic list. Victoria read some poetry and was very welcoming to the poets who showed up. There were also diners who probably didn’t expect poetry but appeared to be listening intently as she and other poets read. Kudos to the owner for the great food and drink and the willingness to host a poetry event.

Victoria B Poetry and Martha Cinader at Sit & Sip Poetry.

Surprisingly, there were no rules. Victoria B was more interested in creating an atmosphere for chilling and sharing and listening to her curated playlist of music. So if you’re a closet poet, this would be a no-pressure way for you to come out.

