Greenville Jazz Collective Jams on Sundays

GJC and friends jamming at Chicora Alley in downtown Greenville, SC.

You can’t tell from the photo, but there were a lot of people there.

The Greenville Jazz Collective is returning to Chicora Alley in downtown Greenville on Sunday afternoons from 4-7 for a jam session. As co-founders Shannon Hoover and Matt Dingledine put it, this is a time and place to work on your craft. There is no admission fee, but a $5 donation fee is requested to support the activities of GJC. Chicora Alley serves food and there’s a bar, but the event is welcoming to people of all ages. This Sunday there were children in the audience and on stage. Also coming up for GJC is their ten-year anniversary celebration on Friday, September 30, 8pm at The Velo Fellow. The $60 ticket helps fund educational outreach for elementary, middle, and high school students and live performances in Greenville.

