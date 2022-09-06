Greenville Jazz Collective Jams on Sundays

GJC and friends jamming at Chicora Alley in downtown Greenville, SC.
GJC and friends jamming at Chicora Alley in downtown Greenville, SC.
You can’t tell from the photo, but there were a lot of people there.

The Greenville Jazz Collective is returning to Chicora Alley in downtown Greenville on Sunday afternoons from 4-7 for a jam session. As co-founders Shannon Hoover and Matt Dingledine put it, this is a time and place to work on your craft. There is no admission fee, but a $5 donation fee is requested to support the activities of GJC. Chicora Alley serves food and there’s a bar, but the event is welcoming to people of all ages. This Sunday there were children in the audience and on stage. Also coming up for GJC is their ten-year anniversary celebration on Friday, September 30, 8pm at The Velo Fellow. The $60 ticket helps fund educational outreach for elementary, middle, and high school students and live performances in Greenville.

Leave a Reply

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: