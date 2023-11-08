by

Let’s practice being different, together!

“The work of the artist is to make the revolution irresistible.” – Toni Cade Bombara

As we head straight for the season of deep tradition and sharing, Martha Cinader will be live in the WPVM studio for the L&BH Fall two-hour Special with Laura Lengnick and Meredith Leigh, who will share their in-depth knowledge of our food system, challenge the dominant narrative that politics, awareness of climate crisis and technology is the right model, and combine resilience thinking with movement generation. We will refer once again to Laura’s list from, Cultivating Resilience, and focus on these three:

Following the three rules of resilience in your profession and your community

Learning a new resilient foodways skill

Learning how your ancestors nourished their community.

Twelve Things You Can Do To Cultivate A Resilient Agriculture – from Cultivating Resilience

Stop wasting food.

Stop buying silver-bullet brands.

Stop thinking about resilience as bouncing back.

Stop believing that somebody else will save us or that nobody can save us.

Learn a new resilient foodways skill.

Learn how your ancestors nourished their community.

Learn more about the land, people and communities that feed you.

Learn more about climate risk, resilience planning and climate justice in the place you call home.

Follow the three rules of resilience at home, in your profession and in your community.

Participate in your regional foodshed.

Participate in just transformation.

Remember that privilege is power and use yours for good.

Some Resources to learn more from different perspectives:

Rupa Marya – decolonizing medicine Rupa is a physician, activist, artist and writer who is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and the founder and executive director of the Deep Medicine Circle, a worker-directed nonprofit committed to healing the wounds of colonialism through food, medicine, story, learning and restoration.

The Good Work Institute Founded in 2015, the Good Work Institute is a worker self-directed nonprofit organization, based in the Mahicantuck / Hudson Valley of New York. We cultivate and support a diverse network of people, initiatives, and organizations committed to Good Work, in order to foster and collectively manifest regenerative, just, and life-affirming communities. Good Work promotes the Just Transition, a movement that answers the question: How can we move from this unjust economy to one that serves all people equitably and heals the planet? How can we build and restore cultures that celebrate and nurture all people, and heal the racial injustice that has caused countless tragedies? How can we re-center the original meaning of “economy,” which is “the management of the home”?

The land-back movement – recent general story with some examples, another recent story that includes Black and other POC in land back efforts. Some specific examples from our region: Eastern Band of Cherokee leveraging community forestry grants.

Adrienne Maree Brown

The Highlander Center

The Democracy Collaborative

Dr Jaiya John

