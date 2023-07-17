martha cinader

L&BH Radio, Wed. July 19, on WPVMfm.org

Listen & Be Heard produces a two-hour special presentation on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm, EST, hosted live by Martha Cinader from WPVMfm 103.7fm in Asheville, NC and at WPVMfm.org anywhere in the world.

After the hottest week on Mother Earth on record, Laura Lengnick, author of Resilient Agriculture, and Meredith Leigh, author of the Ethical Meat Handbook, will join Martha in the studio to discuss what we can do about it.

To guide our conversation, we will talk about each of the twelve things that we can each do to be part of adapting and responding to climate change and cultivate resilient agriculture where we live. As we go through Laura’s list from her book, we will talk about what writers and other creators can do to understand the issues and be a part of communicating an impactful message.

And of course, some poetry and spoken word for inspiration.

Twelve Things You Can Do To Cultivate A Resilient Agriculture

• Stop wasting food.

• Stop buying silver-bullet brands.

• Stop thinking about resilience as bouncing back.

• Stop believing that somebody else will save us or that nobody can save us.

• Learn a new resilient foodways skill.

• Learn how your ancestors nourished their community.

• Learn more about the land, people and communities that feed you.

• Learn more about climate risk, resilience planning and climate justice in the place you call home.

• Follow the three rules of resilience at home, in your profession and in your community.

• Participate in your regional foodshed.

• Participate in just transformation.

• Remember that privilege is power and use yours for good. from Resilient Agriculture by Laura Lengnick

