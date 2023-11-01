Listen & Be Heard on WPVM this Afternoon

by

Community Poet, Randy Gonzales, Multi-media Writer, Nilsa Rivera

Tony speaks with Randy Gonzales, Poet, Writer, Community Historian, about his latest book Settling St. Malo. In the second hour I return to a conversation I began with writer, Nilsa Rivera, back in Episode 5 of this season, before Listen & Be Heard ventured into broadcast radio at WPVM in Asheville. We talk about what we’re using and what we’re not using as writers in the world of podcasting, video and publishing. I’m going to mix in some music for Peace today, and a new banned book segment, featuring Amanda Gorman’s poem The Hill We Climb, The segment is introduced to you with the voice of Yvette Murray, our guest on Episode 27, when she said some words worth repeating on a regular basis. Also, a bit of conversation from the archives with Laura Lengnick and Meredith Leigh, who will be my guests next week, for another live two-hour special from WPVM in Asheville, NC, about what you can do to be resilient in the face of climate change.

Randy Gonzales is a native New Orleanian of Filipino descent; a poet, writer, and community historian who researches and shares the stories of Filipino Louisiana; a scholar and educator, an associate professor of English at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who holds the Dr. James Wilson/BORSF Eminent Scholar Endowed Professorship in Southern Studies; a father who wants his children to be proud of their heritage.

Nilsa Rivera is published writer of creative non-fiction, with an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts, about podcasting and navigating the world as writers. She publishes a substack called Nilsa Ada’s Stories

Spoken Word and Music

“The Hill We Climb”, Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem for the country that she read on January 20th, 2021 at Biden’s inaugaration, the 46th president of the U.S.. She’s the youngest of inaugural poets that include Maya Angelou, Robert Frost, and others. Audio from PBS NewsHour.

“One Day Without War” by Raul Midon from his 2020 album The Mirror. Grammy nominated Singer, Songwriter, Guitarist and Engineer. He’s known for his brilliant guitar skills and his ability as a performer to mimic horn instruments with his voice. He’s released 11 albums and counting. He was awarded the Disability Rights Ambassador of the Year award, Learn more here on that note.

“Fear of a Equal Planet” by Warriors of the Dystotheque.

WotD grew from a love of lo-fi music and electronic culture between artists spread across Ireland France and New York. Style has no limit. WotD are composed of DJ / Producer / Engineers/ Musicians Jonny Mac-Sean Graham, France & Mike & Nick Rufolo NYC. Warriors Come Out To Play!

“Peace Begins Within” Zara McFarlane

Zara McFarlane is multi-award winning singer-songwriter. She’s considered the UK’s Black British foremost Jazz Vocalist. She melds multiple influences from jazz, reggae, folk, nu-soul centered in lyrically conscious song writing. She’s signed to Giles Peterson’s Brownswood Recordings.

“With Peace & Harmony” feat. Steve and Sue Ann by Master musicians from P-Funk & United Sound Detroit. A cosmic jazz-funk adventure. Jazzy layers of sound-soul, motown, nu-jazz, funk, starring Sue Ann Carwell, vocalist with Prince & vocalist musicians from Parliament Funkadelic.. and more.

