Listen & Be Heard Podcast Episode 27

Language Activism and Downtown Research

Tony Robles interviews two poets, Vanessa Lee Miller in Great Britain, and Yvette R. Murray in Charleston, SC. And… some spoken word recordings by Vanessa Lee-Miller, Katherine Dunn, Reg E. Gaines, Q.R. Hand jr., Yvette R. Murray, Avotcja and Lord Buckley.

A poet, playwright and freelance journalist, Lee-Miller was born and raised in Hilo. She often travels to perform Hawaiian in verse and drama at literary events across the country and to venues from working-class pubs to the British Library and Pembroke College, Oxford. Often described as a Hawaiian language activist, she describes her decades-long struggle to keep ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i alive as essential to preserving Hawaiian culture.

Yvette R. Murray is an award-winning poet and writer. She has been published in Chestnut Review, Emrys Journal, Litmosphere, A Gathering Together, and others. She is the 2022 Susan Laughter Meyers Poetry Fellow, a 2021 Best New Poet selection, a Watering Hole Fellow, and a Pushcart Prize nominee. She is a board member of the South Carolina Writer’s Association and the Poetry Society of South Carolina, and a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators. Find her on Twitter @MissYvettewrites.

