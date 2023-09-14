Listen & Be Heard

Vanessa Lee-Miller, Yvette R. Murray

by

martha cinader
Listen & Be Heard Podcast Episode 27
Subscribe at Spotify
Subscribe at Apple
Subscribe at Google

Language Activism and Downtown Research

Tony Robles interviews two poets, Vanessa Lee Miller in Great Britain, and Yvette R. Murray in Charleston, SC. And… some spoken word recordings by Vanessa Lee-Miller, Katherine Dunn, Reg E. Gaines, Q.R. Hand jr., Yvette R. Murray, Avotcja and Lord Buckley.

VANESSA LEE-MILLER

A poet, playwright and freelance journalist, Lee-Miller was born and raised in Hilo. She often travels to perform Hawaiian in verse and drama at literary events across the country and to venues from working-class pubs to the British Library and Pembroke College, Oxford. Often described as a Hawaiian language activist, she describes her decades-long struggle to keep ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i alive as essential to preserving Hawaiian culture.

YVETTE R. MURRAY

Yvette R. Murray is an award-winning poet and writer. She has been published in Chestnut Review, Emrys Journal, Litmosphere, A Gathering Together, and others. She is the 2022 Susan Laughter Meyers Poetry Fellow, a 2021 Best New Poet selection, a Watering Hole Fellow, and a Pushcart Prize nominee. She is a board member of the South Carolina Writer’s Association and the Poetry Society of South Carolina, and a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators. Find her on Twitter @MissYvettewrites.

Related Posts:

  • Last Words in Jacksonville

    What words would you crave? What would be the crowning sounds you long to hear as ending comes? Read more

  • Vanessa Lee-Miller, Yvette R. Murray

    Vanessa Lee-Miller, Yvette R. Murray

    Tony Robles interviews two poets, Vanessa Lee Miller in Great Britain, and Yvette R. Murray in Charleston, SC. And… some spoken word recordings by Vanessa Lee-Miller, Katherine Dunn, Reg E. Gaines, Q.R. Hand jr., Yvette R. Murray, Avotcja and Lord Buckley.. Read more

  • Today on WPVM Radio

    Today on WPVM Radio

    Please join host, Martha Cinader, for the Listen & Be Heard Radio Show on WPVM. Tony Robles interviews two poets, Vanessa Lee-Miller in Great Britain, and Yvette R. Murray in Charleston, SC. And… some spoken word recordings by Vanessa Lee-Miller, Katherine Dunn, Reg E. Gaines, Q.R. Hand jr., Yvette R. Murray, Avotcja and Lord Buckley. Read more

  • Wings of Memory

    Wings of Memory

    Liam felt rage and despair, twin giants rising in him. That’s it? You’re happy to sit on your ass and let me fix your problem, but it will take a note to remind you that I care, that I worry about you, that I love you? But all he said was “Please don’t.” Read more

  • The View Ever Changing

    The View Ever Changing

    Tony Robles interviews Karen Luke Jackson about her new poetry book The View Ever Changing. Read more

  • Change Your Point of View!

    Change Your Point of View!

    We can shift perspectives by moving our body, changing our thoughts, or geographically changing our physical point of view. Read more

%d bloggers like this: