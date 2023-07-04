July 4th, Hendersonville

The Art of Culture and Community

Tony Robles

Walking out the door into

the July 4th night, I saw

a lightning bug

Before I could say

hello, it was gone

I walked and wondered

if it was the same lightning

bug I’d seen last year

Heading towards the

Spartanburg Highway, I see

people on either side of the

road sitting in the beds of

pick up trucks or on lawn

chairs

In the distance

fireworks grow like

claws before disolving

The booming sounds

are patriotic boots stomping

the night sky.

I walk past the people,

whose eyes are transfixed

by the explosions and rising

smoke

I walk onward

amidst the smoke

the sparks

searching for a lightning

bug

A spark

An idea

A dream

A piece of you,

me

(c) 2023 Tony Robles

