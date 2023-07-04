Listen & Be Heard

July 4th, Hendersonville

Tony Robles

Walking out the door into
the July 4th night, I saw
a lightning bug

Before I could say
hello, it was gone

I walked and wondered
if it was the same lightning
bug I’d seen last year

Heading towards the
Spartanburg Highway, I see
people on either side of the
road sitting in the beds of
pick up trucks or on lawn
chairs

In the distance
fireworks grow like
claws before disolving

The booming sounds
are patriotic boots stomping
the night sky.

I walk past the people,
whose eyes are transfixed
by the explosions and rising
smoke

I walk onward
amidst the smoke
the sparks

searching for a lightning
bug

A spark
An idea
A dream

A piece of you,
me

(c) 2023 Tony Robles

