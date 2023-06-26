Laid to Rest

The Art of Culture and Community

Tony Robles

At the warehouse where I work

the light comes through at

different spots

Through windows

The garage door

Through gaps underneath

doors

The glare of florescent lights

hits my eyes and I have gotten

used to it as I have gotten used

to non-fat milk

In prisons across the world

people wait to see daylight

while others have given up

that hope

And in the warehouse,

I disinfect mattresses

Some smooth, some lumpy,

some sunken, taking on the

shape of those who have lain

on them

And a mattress comes in from the VA,

blue and wide and I think of an

aircraft carrier even though I’ve never

been on one

I am told,

the man who had it

recently died

I take the mattress, spray it with

disinfectant and scrub it under the

watchful florescent light

I leave it to dry,

and return 30 minutes later

On the mattress is an old man

whose eyes search my face while

my eyes search his

How you doin’ pop?” I ask

I’m ready to go to a better

place, he answers, or maybe

a worse one

Help me up

I take a hold of the man’s arm

and pull him to his feet

Hand me my shirt and pants

he dresses himself and

asks, where’s my tie?

In your pocket, maybe, I say

And he ties his tie as if he’s

getting ready for the senior prom

This way, sir, I say

And the man walks towards the

garage door and the light hits him

and now he is young

Where are you going?’ I ask

To the prom he says, smiling

He walks away and I watch

until he disappears

I close the warehouse door

and walk back to the cleaning

station to disinfect another bed

from the VA.

(c) 2023 Tony Robles

