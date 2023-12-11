Cog Knit Wit Hive

Listen & Be Heard

by

martha cinader
dis son nanny cell
cog cogent co gent co genital
dis dizzy inane iety
dis on me fizzy issy i eye?
drop destructive bulls hit tarbaby gets holo hollow halo holy
cost of lost in no cents
in no sense
dense dents dance romance pants
on fire hire the liar brig aid paid laid raid wade
through the cog log jam scam
scrambled egg brain drain train running
on time for the long lines of
holiday traffic
holly holy day track
runners gunners funners
winners skinners sinners
dining whining
living with dizzy fizzy 
solution resolutions

