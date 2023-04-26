Earthkry Band comes to Greenville

OCM and Mi Irie Restaurant present Unite the People, featuring Earthkry Band, Di Namic, Rik Jam, Last Disciple and music by Golden Symphony Sound. Friday, May 5th at Jamaica Mi Irie, Woodruff Road.
Keipi Restaurant on the Green at Hampton Station, Saturday, May 6th starting at 4:30. Georgia John Jazz, EarthKry, Whitney Bradley and the Groove Planet Band. All proceeds to support First Things Foundation.
poetry from the L&BH Archives recorded live at University of the Streets in 1995, featuring Kim Horne and a Liquid Sound Lounge Round featuring DJ Jeannie Hopper and Everton Sylvester. Also, a little bit of Mission of Love, recorded live at the New Knitting Factory in 1995. Tony Robles Contributes some Live TV in a…
Jamaica Mi Irie, the only 100% authentic Jamaican restaurant in Greenville. I like the chicken patties and the jerk lamb sandwich once in awhile when I am downtown, but I never knew they had a couple other locations or that they have Reggae Parties on Thursdays and Saturdays at their Woodruff Road location. If you…
Independent Bookstore Day + Celebrating 22 Years of Fiction Addiction
In Hendersonville a community comes out early Sunday morning to honor the earth, the soil; a place to plant songs and poetry and a vision of sharing and depending on one another. Our sustenence is the dream that is shared, a dream that is not owned by one person but collectively conceived.