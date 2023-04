Jamaica Mi Irie, the only 100% authentic Jamaican restaurant in Greenville. I like the chicken patties and the jerk lamb sandwich once in awhile when I am downtown, but I never knew they had a couple other locations or that they have Reggae Parties on Thursdays and Saturdays at their Woodruff Road location. If you go, let us know…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email