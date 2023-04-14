Listen & Be Heard

What should I do?

cyndicombs

Cyndi Combs is a Certified Energy Coach and Mind Body Eating Coach who helps women with weight & eating challenges, body image issues, digestive problems, fatigue & low energy. She is passionate about helping women transform their lives from exhausted and striving to energized and thriving.

Recently a client felt torn about a decision she was weighing. She was feeling pressure to do something she didn’t really want to do, but felt it was expected. She laid out the details and finally said, “I just don’t know. What should I do?”

I asked, “What do you want to do?”

She was taken aback. She had been struggling with the question all week – What should I do? Yet the question of what she wanted to do had never occurred to her.

This is common for so many people! 

We get entangled in what we think we should do because it’s what others are doing, or expecting us to do. Or we worry how our actions will be perceived by others. We get so twisted up trying to figure out how to please everyone, we forget to even consider what pleases us!

It’s a complete waste of time and energy to try to figure out what others want, and then act that way, in an attempt to make them happy. If we live the way THIS one wants, it’s sure to displease THAT one, and if we change to please THAT one, then THIS one is disappointed instead.

It’s exhausting! Figuring out what we “should” do is exhausting. 

What do you WANT to do?
What does it feel good to do?
What makes your soul sing?
What lifts your heart? 

Do THAT! Do that every time.

Those who love you will be thrilled, and your life will be exponentially happier.

If someone judges you negatively for doing what makes you happy, why change your behavior to please them? I wouldn’t give a second thought to what they think I “should” or should not do.

When you catch yourself thinking, “What should I do?”
Give your self permission instead to ask:

What do I want to do? What will make my heart happy?
Always follow your heart. It never leads you astray.

Wishing you the confidence to choose happiness!

Posted

in

by

cyndicombs

Tags:

,

Please participate. Say something about this and be heard.

  • What should I do?
    by cyndicombs
    It’s a complete waste of time and energy to try to figure out what others want, and then act that way, in an attempt to make them happy.
  • Healing Love is What it’s About
    by Tony Robles
    Tony Robles speaks with Robert Zachary of the Healing Love Institute who shares life experience and poetry too.
  • Listening and Being Heard in the Here and Now
    by martha cinader
    Podcast Episode 8: Martha shares her ideas about Listen & Be Heard the podcast, and the website, the role creative people have to play in spreading a restoration message to a mass audience, and shares some poetry as well.
  • Turtle Trap
    by martha cinader
    making some turtle traps and trying to find a shady spot on the pond
  • Cardboard Poem Written on a Warehouse Wall
    by Tony Robles
    Why not get into this box? it said, there's enough room for you to get away, to hide I thought about it as I held a box cutter in my handsWhy not get into this box? it said, there's enough room for you to get away, to hide I thought about it as I held a box cutter in my hands
  • Sweet Release!
    by cyndicombs
    This is an individually tailored experiment to observe if we have improvement in any symptom when we release certain foods. Then we can choose to reintroduce what was released to see if symptoms return.
  • hypervigilant chickens
    by martha cinader
    roost with a gun run from sunlight look for a fight forgot how to fly don’t want to know why pray they won’t be prey cry and wait cry and wait too late to cry and wait
  • Speaking with Greenville’s Poet Laureate
    by martha cinader
    Tony Robles interviews Greenville, SC Poet Laureate, Glenis Redmond. Pilar Uribe gives us quotes from notable women of past and present. Martha Cinader hosts and shares excerpts from a journal about a journal made in China. Crystal Waters contributes another episode from Martha's Kitchen Garden about snapping turtles, with James Cruell and Kirk.
  • Glenis Redmond, Poet Laureate of Greenville, SC
    by Tony Robles
    Tony Robles sat down to talk with Glenis Redmond, the first poet laureate of Greenville, SC on Sunday, March 26. They had a wide-ranging conversation about Greenville, the Carolinas, writing, her books and her plans as the poet laureate.
  • i am not you
    by martha cinader
    we be free do you see what i free not be you see i what free be me
%d bloggers like this: