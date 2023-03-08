Open Heart

Electric wheelchairs are

brought in for maintenance

Parts need to be replaced

Do trees have artificial

limbs?

In the warehouse

the wheelchairs sit and

await repair

Each one has a

ticket with a name

written on it

And a man brings an

electric wheelchair to the

warehouse

He needs help lifting

it

I just had open heart,

he says

We take the wheelchair

from the bed of his

pickup

and the man’s wife sits

in the truck

On the dashboard is

a red pillow in the

shape of a heart

The wheelchair is

for me, she says

And in that truck I

feel love that is shared

by a husband and wife

a beautiful thing

like an open heart

(c) 2023 Tony Robles

