Electric wheelchairs are

brought in for maintenance

Parts need to be replaced

Do trees have artificial

limbs?

In the warehouse

the wheelchairs sit and 

await repair

Each one has a

ticket with a name

written on it

And a man brings an 

electric wheelchair to the

warehouse

He needs help lifting

it 

I just had open heart,

he says

We take the wheelchair

from the bed of his 

pickup

and the man’s wife sits

in the truck

On the dashboard is

a red pillow in the

shape of a heart

The wheelchair is

for me, she says

And in that truck I 

feel love that is shared

by a husband and wife

a beautiful thing

like an open heart

(c) 2023 Tony Robles

